Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,703. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.