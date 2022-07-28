Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 77,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.