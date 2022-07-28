Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

