Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 127,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $51.66. 4,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

