Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

