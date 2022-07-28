Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,126 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 58,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CCI opened at $173.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.22. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

