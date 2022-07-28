Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

