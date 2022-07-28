Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

