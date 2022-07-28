Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 214.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.95 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

