Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,088.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $274.73 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day moving average of $249.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

