Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Trading Down 5.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 184,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Protech Home Medical Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.51 million and a PE ratio of -179.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.81.
Protech Home Medical Company Profile
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
Recommended Stories
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
- Waste Management’s Earnings Beat Expectation, Stock Gains
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.