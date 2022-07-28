Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.62 on Friday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

