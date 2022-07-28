PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $23,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Further Reading
