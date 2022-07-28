PulteGroup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 104,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,732. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

