Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 408758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGM. Pi Financial cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$94.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

