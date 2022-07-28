Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 14.2 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AYA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$6.61 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$693.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Taub acquired 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.49 per share, with a total value of C$143,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,265,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,440,557.38. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $614,008.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.