Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By US Capital Advisors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.09. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 374,555 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 56,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

