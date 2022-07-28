Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $146.44 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

