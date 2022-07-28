Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Cut by Wedbush

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Chewy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -169.30 and a beta of 0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
