Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 245,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 264,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.