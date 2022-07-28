Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Raised by William Blair

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,471 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after purchasing an additional 723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.