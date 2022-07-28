Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.80 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30- EPS.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. 724,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,295. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.