Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.44. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,761. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 564.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

