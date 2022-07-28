Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06. 22,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 151,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTRH. CIBC lifted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$233.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

Quarterhill Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,417.10. In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,935.79. Also, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,417.10.

About Quarterhill

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.