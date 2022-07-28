Raymond James Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $115.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.