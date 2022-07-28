Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RJF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.33. 53,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,666. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.64 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Raymond James by 128.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 186,725 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Raymond James by 74.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 148,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.