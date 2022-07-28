Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.
Newell Brands Stock Up 2.9 %
NWL stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
