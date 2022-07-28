Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

NWL stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.