Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUBM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 6,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,073. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $845.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,737 shares of company stock worth $2,988,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 133.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 253,772 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

