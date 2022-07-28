Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $197,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.28. 78,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

