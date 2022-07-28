Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.23

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.23 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 408,998 shares traded.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.22. The company has a market cap of £64.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

