Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Aug 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a aug 22 dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 210.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

O stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after buying an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,298,000 after acquiring an additional 145,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.