Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,340 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises approximately 1.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $58,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.72. 6,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.