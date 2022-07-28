Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $115.90 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,408 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 3.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Xcel Energy worth $115,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $70.56. 29,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

