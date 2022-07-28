Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $26.26 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of American States Water worth $26,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $8,374,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 70,037 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $6,508,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American States Water by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.10. 1,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

