Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 206.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

