Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $82.85 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 939,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,273 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises about 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $82,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,717. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

