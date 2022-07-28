Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $94.79 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,649 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 930,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,094,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

