Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 198,507 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1,206.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,507 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.45% of Cogent Communications worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 52,995 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 78,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 767,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,898. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 550.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

