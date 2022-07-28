Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches Market Cap of $6.83 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00004812 BTC on major exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $10,594.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00423826 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.87 or 0.02130542 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00282318 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

