Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,300 ($112.05) to GBX 8,600 ($103.61) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 8,000 ($96.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($92.77) to GBX 7,375 ($88.86) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,618.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

