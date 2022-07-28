reflect.finance Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $222,108.37 and $81.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.67 or 0.99957435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00126476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,437,368 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.

reflect.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

