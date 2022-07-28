Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $130,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $21.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $566.75. 5,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,003. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $610.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

