Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

RF traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

