Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $21.17 on Monday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.