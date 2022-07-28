RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.95. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $131.56 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,394.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.