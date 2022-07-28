Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
REPYF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.
