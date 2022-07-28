Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Repsol Price Performance

REPYF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604. Repsol has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Get Repsol alerts:

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.