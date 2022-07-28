Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $916.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.56. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.