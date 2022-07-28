Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rémy Cointreau SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rémy Cointreau’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($170.41) to €162.00 ($165.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.40.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 3.0 %

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.30. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.