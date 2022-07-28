Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synovus Financial (SNV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV):

7/22/2022 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $60.00.

7/22/2022 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $53.00.

7/11/2022 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $45.00.

7/7/2022 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $51.00.

7/1/2022 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Synovus Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $47.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 33,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

