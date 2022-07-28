RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

