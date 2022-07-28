RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
See Also
